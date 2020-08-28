PAUL JEFFREY, 94, of Mallory, W.Va., husband of Pauline Jones Jeffrey, died Aug. 25 in Raleigh General Hospital, Beckley, W.Va. He retired from Appalachian Power Company. Funeral service will be noon Aug. 31, Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va.; burial in Memory Gardens, Madison, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
