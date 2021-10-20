PAUL PERRY JR. Oct 20, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PAUL PERRY JR., 76, of Omar, W.Va., died Oct. 18 at home. Funeral service at noon Oct. 21 at Collins Funeral Home Chapel, Switzer, W.Va.; burial in Highland Memory Gardens. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags W.va. Funeral Home Worship Funeral Service Chapel Burial Memory Collins Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Page A1 To view our latest e-Edition click the image at left. Follow us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Tweets by theloganbanner Stocks Market Data by TradingView