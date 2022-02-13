PAULA LOU HICKS MERRYWEATHER, of Huntington, the daughter of the late Paul and Betty Hicks of West Logan, W.Va., and loving wife to Gerald Merryweather of Napa, Calif., departed this world on January 28, 2022, at age 64. She was a caring and loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Preceding her in death are her sister, Baby Hicks (Lisa); nephew, Jordan Oliver Fouch; and daughter, Jennifer Merryweather Dean of Lesage, W.Va. She is survived by her husband, Gerald Merryweather of Napa, Calif.; sister, Susan Dingess of Boca Raton, Florida; brother, David; Cheryl Hicks of Mill Creek, W.Va.; son, Steven; Jennifer Williamson of Harts, W.Va.; daughter, Jessica Merryweather of Lesage; daughter, Aimee Nicole Smith of Huntington; son, Jeremy Merryweather of Redding, Calif.; and 15 precious grandchildren that she loved and adored. Her battle with illness in the recent year showed her courage in facing life challenges with a smile. Despite the struggle, Paula came out a hero and stayed strong until the end. She will forever be an inspiration to those around her. Paula was a 1975 graduate of Logan High School, where she was very active in clubs and organizations. She was a lifelong member of West Logan Missionary Baptist Church, where she was most known for using her God-given talent to play the piano to spread the Gospel of Jesus. In 2002, Paula met the love of her life, Gerald (Jerry), on AOL chat. Compliments of her son, Steven, and Jerry’s daughter, Jessica. From that time forward, nothing could stop destiny. Paula and Jerry married and resided in Napa, California, where they shared a life serving Jesus that was full of love, adventure and romance. Paula found her second home in Napa, Calif., where she was well received and enjoyed the weather, atmosphere, family and the many wonderful friends she made. Paula and Jerry moved to West Virginia in 2018, where they planned to spend their retirement years together with each other and their children and grandchildren. A funeral service and celebration of her life is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, February 19, 2022, at the Fellowship Baptist Church, 3661 U.S. Route 60 East, Barboursville, WV 25504, with Pastor Jacob Eastman officiating. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
