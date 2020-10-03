Essential reporting in volatile times.

PAULINE FERRELL, 87, of DeSoto, Mo., formerly of Chapmanville, W.Va., widow of Edward Ferrell, died Sept. 30 in Hillcrest Care Center, DeSoto. She retired from Belk Lindsey in Orlando, Fla. Funeral service will be 3 p.m. Oct. 9, Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville; burial in Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour before service. 