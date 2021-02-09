Work well done, Our father in heaven has called home one of his, PHILIP VANCE of Whitman, W.Va. Philip was born July 5, 1954, into the large loving family of Harlan and Kathleen Vance. Philip married the love of his life, Peggy, and raised four kids, Amanda (Jason), Randall (Taunya), Matthew and Dianna (Brian). He always cherished spending time and making memories with his six grandchildren, Wyatt, Isaac, Chloe, Parker, Levi and Lily.
Philip is rejoicing with his parents, sister Harleen, his mother and father-in-law in Heaven. Yet missed by all of his loving family and siblings including Becky (the late Shawn) Nagy, Dixie (Jimmy) Long, Freddie (Anna) Vance, Nancy Vess, Kelly (Denise) Vance and Jimmy (Elaine) Whitaker, sisters-in-law Vicki Asebes, Patti (the late Larry) Scott and Linda Browning, as well as a host of nephews, nieces and cousins.
Philip was a loving husband of 43 years, who adored his family beyond measures or any tape line. He exemplified a Godly man which was instilled in him by his parents. Rooting his beliefs of the Lord in his children, he relished in them filling the church row with him on Sunday mornings. Philip was a selfless, hard-working man whose heart was so full of love that he never met a stranger. He truly was a humble man for he never knew the number of people’s lives he changed or understood the depth that he touched the people he connected with.
He treasured spending time with family, telling stories, hunting, cooking, canning and sharing his knowledge. His smile was enormous, and his hugs were contagious. He loved all of his family, brothers, sisters, in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and church family. A favorite tradition of his was spending time at the cabin and socializing with the members of Fur-N-Feather. Memories of the Evans’ Family Reunion always held a special place for he loved hosting and cooking alongside some of his favorite people over the decades.
He earned a Mining and an Electrical Engineering degree from West Virginia Tech. The knowledge was used to grow his business, Vance Enterprise, of 40 years which will carry on with his sons. He took pride in his work, and the care that he gave to his workers and clients throughout the years was immeasurable. These degrees were also put to use with one of his favorite past times, working with the F.I.R.S.T Robotics Team 337 for the past 20 years. Being a man of many trades and traits, he became a pillar in the community. Always having others in mind he was willing to help whenever the need would arise. Over the years he worked on many churches, and the payments he liked best was the ladies of the churches cooking.
The honoring of Philip will be held at Cornerstone Family Fellowship, located at Whitman, W.Va. Philip took great pleasure and pride in building the sanctuary with his son and crew. Friends can call on the family on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, at the Cornerstone Family Fellowship between 5 and 6:30 p.m., with a remembrance at 6:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cornerstone Family Fellowship in honor of his name.
For email condolences go to www.honakerfuneralhome.org.
Honaker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements and cremation