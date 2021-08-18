PHILLIP JOSEPH HAINER “P.J.,” 46, passed away on August 14, 2021, after a short illness. He was born on January 12, 1975, to Harley and Euvalee Mullins Hainer of Chapmanville, in Logan County, West Virginia.
P.J. graduated from Chapmanville High School in 1993 and then joined the United States Navy, where he served as a Hull Maintenance Technician and Advanced Non-Nuclear Welder. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Navy “E” Ribbon, Meritorious Unit Commendation and Armed Forces Service Medal. He was stationed in Norfolk, Virginia, and his last duty assignment was aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt, CVN-71.
After his Naval service, P.J. worked as a pipefitter, a welder and fabricator, and as a residential builder and contractor. He most recently served as a Purchasing Manager for Mungo Homes in South Carolina.
A man who always made time to help others, a loved and loving family man, and a problem solver are just some of the ways P.J. is described. He was a quiet, steady man of honor and integrity who was always willing to lend a hand to family and friends. The world has lost a truly humble, decent and caring man who will be missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his loving wife, Jeannie Sechler Hainer, with whom he built a life in Longs, South Carolina. He is also survived by his parents, Harley and Euvalee Hainer of Chapmanville, West Virginia; his brother, Victor Keith Hainer (Christy) of Bridgeport, West Virginia; his sister, Stephanie Hainer Ojeda (Daniel) of Charleston, West Virginia; and many nieces and nephews who adore their Uncle P.J.
A service to honor P.J. Hainer will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, August 20, 2021, at Lee Funeral Home and Crematory in Little River, South Carolina with his uncle Adrian Mullins officiating. A private interment will follow, with military graveside rites, in North Myrtle Beach Memorial Gardens, Little River, South Carolina. Friends may visit from 1 to 2 p.m. at Lee Funeral Home and Crematory before the service.