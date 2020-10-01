PHINIS PHILLIP BRANHAM, formerly of Logan, W.Va., father of Vanessa Washington, died Sept. 27 in Smithfield, N.C. Graveside service 2 p.m. Oct. 2, Highland Memory Gardens, Chapmanville, W.Va. Sanders Funeral Home, Smithfield, N.C., is in charge of arrangements.
