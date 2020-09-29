PHYLLIS JEAN STOLLINGS, age 85, of Charleston, passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020, in CAMC General Hospital after a short illness. She was born December 6, 1934, in Logan, W.Va., daughter of the late Bessie Mae Carter Brown and James A. Garfield Brown. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Kermit, to whom she was married for 69 years; two sons, Gary and Jody Stollings; sister, Virginia Brown; and three brothers, Henry, James and Joseph Brown. Phyllis was affectionately known as "Nannie." She was formerly of Chapmanville and retired from the Logan County Board of Education. She was a devout Christian. She adored spending time with, her family and taking care of her loyal dog, Jake. Phyllis is survived by her daughters, Bonnie Rhodes, her companion Tracy of Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Beverly and David Ford of Charleston; grandchildren, Timothy Gillispie, Stephanie Browning, Jodie Renna Lowe, Kevin Stollings and Emily Ford; nine great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren; and over 100 nieces and nephews. A service to honor the life of Phyllis was at 1 p.m. Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Snodgrass Funeral Home with Pastor Vivie Marcum officiating. Interment will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans. The family received friends one hour prior to the service. Please follow all recommended guidelines from the governor and local health department by practicing social distancing and wearing of masks for your safety and for the safety of others. Friends may share condolences at our website www.snodgrassfuneral.com. Snodgrass Funeral Home is assisting the family with these arrangements.
