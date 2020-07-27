Essential reporting in volatile times.

PHYLLIS LYNN LOWE of Chapmanville, W.Va., sister of Curtis Emmett Lowe Jr., died July 25. She worked for the Logan and Boone County Health Departments. Graveside service 11 a.m. July 29, Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Donations are suggested to Dignity Hospice, Manila Church of Christ or a charity of your choice. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, is in charge of arrangements. 