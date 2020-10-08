PHYLLIS NICOLE ADKINS, 47, of Mallory, W.Va., wife of Roger Lee Adkins Jr., died Oct. 7 in Logan Regional Medical Center. She was a direct support professional at ResCare. Funeral service 1 p.m. Oct. 9, Lundale Freewill Baptist Church; entombment at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation two hours before service. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com. Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va., in charge of arrangements.
Latest News
- Virtual Bridge Day celebration planned
- Logan County High School Football Schedules
- Southern West Virginia High School Football Schedule
- Cardinal Conference Football Standings, Schedule
- WVU, Marshall football schedules
- Logan soccer team blanks Man, 5-0
- Congressional App Challenge open to students in 3rd District
- Fall foliage colors beginning to appear in West Virginia
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Historic Logan building being renovated as tourist destination
- Clemens: Experience is needed in the next sheriff
- Loud crowds and a lust for tickets: Logan basketball fandom something to behold
- Fire destroys home at Sunset View Road near Chapmanville
- MARTHA TOLER
- Class A No. 3 Tug Valley rallies to beat Logan with two late TDs
- Dwight Williamson: COVID-19 has afflicted many in Logan County
- JO ANNE FITCH ADKINS
- Trent: I want to continue sheriff's department's recent successes
- PHINIS PHILLIP BRANHAM
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.