PHYLLIS NICOLE ADKINS, 47, of Mallory, W.Va., wife of Roger Lee Adkins Jr., died Oct. 7 in Logan Regional Medical Center. She was a direct support professional at ResCare. Funeral service 1 p.m. Oct. 9, Lundale Freewill Baptist Church; entombment at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation two hours before service. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com. Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va., in charge of arrangements. 