RADHAKRISHNA MURTY BELLAM, 86, passed away peacefully in his sleep February 7, 2021, in Hernando, Fla. Dr. Bellam enjoyed a long and happy life that began in India, where he graduated from Guntur Medical College and ran a thriving surgical practice in Chirala, Andhra Pradesh. After raising their four children there, Dr. Bellam and his wife, Siromani, immigrated to the U.S. in 1976 and settled down in Man, West Virginia. Dr. Bellam treated thousands of patients working at the Appalachian Regional Hospital and at the Community Health Foundation until retiring in 2009 and moving to Florida. Dr. Bellam was known for his brilliant grasp of medicine as well as his unmatched knowledge of subjects he had studied many decades earlier. His grandchildren remember him fondly for his tutoring them in Algebra and his arguments with them over minute rules of English grammar. If he wasn’t quizzing his children and grandchildren on obscure points of anatomy and basic and clinical medicine, he would be challenging them to a pushup contest. Dr. Bellam was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Siromani. He leaves behind his four doting children and their spouses, Rajendra and Radha Bellam, Jayasree and Prasadaro Mukkamala, Siva Prasad and Vijaya Bellam, and Udayasree and Vasudeva Dhulipala. His memory will be a profound blessing to his nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, as well as to the many extended family members for whom he became a father and grandfather.
