RALPH BROOKES BAILEY, 75, of Whitman, W.Va., widower of Carolyn Bailey, died April 17 in Pikeville Medical Center. He was a retired construction worker and coal miner. Funeral service at 2 p.m. April 23 at Collins Funeral Home, Switzer, W.Va.; burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. April 22 at the funeral home. www.collinsfuneralhomewv.com.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.