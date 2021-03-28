RALPH CHARLES BAILEY, 68, of Winfield, W.Va., formerly West Logan, W.Va., brother of Wendy Williams of Chapmanville, W.Va., died March 23 in CAMC Teays Valley Hospital, Hurricane, W.Va. At his request, cremation has taken place and there will be no services. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
