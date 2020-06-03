Essential reporting in volatile times.

RALPH JENNINGS CHRISTIAN of Kitchen, W.Va., husband of Almeda Jeanie Christian, died May 30. He was a retired coal miner. Memorial service 2 p.m. June 6, Gilman Bottom Freewill Baptist Church, Davin, W.Va. with visitation one hour prior at the church. Arrangements by Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va. 