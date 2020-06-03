RALPH JENNINGS CHRISTIAN of Kitchen, W.Va., husband of Almeda Jeanie Christian, died May 30. He was a retired coal miner. Memorial service 2 p.m. June 6, Gilman Bottom Freewill Baptist Church, Davin, W.Va. with visitation one hour prior at the church. Arrangements by Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $2.99 per month EZ Pay.
Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.
Latest News
- Marshall football 2020, Game 1: East Carolina looks to continue building
- Marshall football 2020: Game 2 - Pitt's defense should be one of nation's best
- Prep football: Kanawha schools getting fitted with FieldTurf
- Herd's West pulls out of 2020 NBA Draft
- CSX employees perform track maintenance
- A Run in the Park
- Winfield's ZZ Russell signs with West Virginia State
- In crowded WV governor’s race, GOP candidates look to unseat incumbent
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Downtown Logan gets a new grocery store
- Lyburn man accused of sexual abuse and physical assault
- Logan County man arrested on charges of child abuse and neglect
- New barbershop set to open in Logan in early June
- Man tries to ram uncle's house and set it on fire
- Beth Haven Christian School announces 2020 honor graduates
- Logan gets 'back to business' with five ribbon cutting ceremonies
- WVSSAC moving forward as if there will be a football season in 2020
- GARY HATFIELD
- Local barbers and beauticians discuss COVID-19's impact on business
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.