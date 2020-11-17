Essential reporting in volatile times.

RANDALL GARY COX, 76, of Cow Creek, W.Va., husband of Linda Cox, died Nov. 15 at home. He was a self-employed barber. Funeral service 2 p.m. Nov. 18, Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va.; burial in Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service. 