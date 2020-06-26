Essential reporting in volatile times.

RANDY LEE BRAGG II, of Man, W.Va., died June 14. Memorial service 4 p.m. June 27 at Becco United Baptist Church; visitation one hour prior to the service. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements. 