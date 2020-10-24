RANDY LEE VANOVER, of Bruno, W.Va., husband of Sabrina Stroud Vanover, died Oct. 20. Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Oct. 26, White/Vanover Cemetery, Bruno. There will be dinner honoring him following at his parents’ home in Bruno. Donations are suggested to his mother to provide for his children. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
