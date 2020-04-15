REBECCA JANE WATKINS, 43, of Logan, W.Va., life partner of Ron Dawson, died April 10. Funeral service 1 p.m. April 15, Akers-James Funeral Home, Logan, W.Va.; burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Due to current public health concerns, restrictions are being observed to 10 people in the facility at any one time. www.jamesfh.com. The service will be livestreamed at that website.
Latest News
- Blankenship's media defamation case moves forward with fewer defendants
- Hamrick hopes Herd's 'unique' football schedule plays out in fall 2020
- Ex-Marshall hurler Straily is getting comfortable living, playing in South Korea
- WVU football priority season ticket request deadline extended
- LMAMH opens drive-thru COVID-19 testing center
- Birthday parade helps children celebrate during social distancing
- House 24 Democrat candidates make their case to voters
- Quarantine keeps nature buffs away from Chief Logan's bluebell show
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Logan County 25-year-old dies from COVID-19 complications
- Man accused of spitting on items in Logan Walmart
- Eight confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Logan County
- Boyd CAT closes Logan branch, citing coal industry declines
- LMAMH to open drive-thru COVID-19 testing center
- Sim basketball keeps West Virginia prep hoop fans in the game
- Rio Grande a good fit for Chapmanville's Shull
- Local high school seniors speak about COVID-19's impact on school, activities
- A warm sunset over downtown Logan
- Three cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Logan County
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.