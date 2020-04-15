REBECCA JANE WATKINS, 43, of Logan, W.Va., life partner of Ron Dawson, died April 10. Funeral service 1 p.m. April 15, Akers-James Funeral Home, Logan, W.Va.; burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Due to current public health concerns, restrictions are being observed to 10 people in the facility at any one time. www.jamesfh.com. The service will be livestreamed at that website. 