REGENIA ANN OSBORNE, 64, of Davin, W.Va., wife of Donald Ray Osborne, died Aug. 3. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Aug. 8 at Graceway Church, Lorado, W.Va.; burial in Toler Cemetery, Toney Fork. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 7 at the church. Arrangements directed by Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
