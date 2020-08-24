Essential reporting in volatile times.

REGINA FAYE STEVENS, 62, of Pecks Mill, W.Va., wife of Jeffrey C. Stevens, died Aug. 19 in Logan (W.Va.) Regional Medical Center. She had been the church janitor at Victory Freewill Baptist Church. Funeral service 2 p.m. Aug. 23 at Victory Freewill Baptist Church; burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service at the church. Freeman Funeral Home, Chapmanville, W.Va., is assisting her family. 