REGINA FAYE STEVENS, 62, of Pecks Mill, W.Va., wife of Jeffrey C. Stevens, died Aug. 19 in Logan (W.Va.) Regional Medical Center. She had been the church janitor at Victory Freewill Baptist Church. Funeral service 2 p.m. Aug. 23 at Victory Freewill Baptist Church; burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service at the church. Freeman Funeral Home, Chapmanville, W.Va., is assisting her family.
Latest News
- Week 2 games for county teams have been canceled
- Guyandotte Water Trail Alliance to conduct informational meetings
- Logan BOE votes to begin 2020-2021 school year remotely
- Logan County High School Football Schedules
- 2020 Cardinal Conference Football Master Schedule
- West Virginia online unclaimed property auctions continue
- West Virginia online unclaimed property auctions continue
- Marshall, Yeager brought flight school from concept to construction in two years
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Car meet hopes to raise new awareness for Twin Branch Drag Strip
- Logan BOE votes to begin 2020-2021 school year remotely
- Logan church is a homecoming for new pastor
- Man charged after shooting at ATV in Logan
- MARK ANTHONY ELLIS EVANS
- Logan's Hayes hoping to have another big year
- Traffic stop leads to child neglect arrest after meth and gun found inside car
- Dwight Williamson: Today's kids don't know the freedom we had
- Big 12, WVU set revised 2020 football schedule
- CONNIE LYNN MONTGOMERY LUSK
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.