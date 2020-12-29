REV. ANDREW J. PARSONS, 99, of Gallipolis, Ohio, went peacefully to his heavenly reward on Monday, December 28, 2020, at 7:33 a.m., at his residence. He was the son of Tilden and Anna Mae Parsons, who preceded him in death. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife and mother of his children, Lucille Parsons; his second wife, Arvilla Parsons; three sons, Vernon, James and Dennis Parsons; three daughters, Priscilla Parsons, Joyce Grimmette and Lorene Sigman; a daughter-in-law, Deanna Parsons; one grandson, Jackie Lee Parsons Jr.; one great-granddaughter, Brandy Long; and one great-grandson, Brody Gardner. Rev. Parsons was a well-known pastor and evangelist, having preached seven straight years every night but three. He was a self-educated man who saw many souls saved through the old-fashioned preaching of God's Word. His last pastorship was the Silver Memorial FWB Church in Kanauga, Ohio, where he was a charter member for 50 years. Mr. Parsons is survived by his devoted and loyal wife, Leah Parsons; two daughters, Anna (Richard) Marsh of Man, West Virginia, and Peggy (Barry) Yeauger of Cheshire, Ohio; one son, Jack (Lisa) Parsons of Gallipolis; one daughter-in-law, Connie Parsons of Gallipolis; two sons-in-law, Larry (Carolyn) Grimmette and John L. Sigman, both of Gallipolis; two sisters, Hester Maxine Murphy of Phyllis, Kentucky, and Judy (Jack) Reitmire of Letart, West Virginia; nineteen grandchildren; forty-one great-grandchildren; twenty-two great-great-grandchildren; and a whole host of friends! The funeral service for Andrew will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, December 31, 2020, at the Silver Memorial FWB Church with Ministers William Runyon Jr. and Larry Castell officiating. His burial will be at 3 p.m. Thursday at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Pecks Mill, West Virginia. Friends may call from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at the Silver Memorial FWB Church. Those in attendance are asked to follow the CDC guidelines of practicing social distancing and are required to follow the Ohio mandate of wearing face masks. Please visit www.willisfuneralhome.com to send e-mail condolences.
Online Poll
What grade would you give the year 2020?
You voted: