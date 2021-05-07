REV. EARL L. ROBINSON, 65, of Accoville, W.Va., husband of Debi Robinson, died May 5. He retired from Amherst Coal Company. Celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. May 9 at Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va.; burial in Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. May 8 at the funeral home. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
