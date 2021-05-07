Thank you for Reading.

REV. EARL L. ROBINSON, 65, of Accoville, W.Va., husband of Debi Robinson, died May 5. He retired from Amherst Coal Company. Celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. May 9 at Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va.; burial in Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. May 8 at the funeral home. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.

