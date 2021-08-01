Rev. ERNEST WILLIAMSON, 79, of Davin, W.Va., died July 29. He worked at Oceana / Ellis Lumber of Oceana and was minister at First United Methodist Church of Iaeger, W.Va. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Aug. 7 at Man (W.Va.) Church of the Nazarene. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
