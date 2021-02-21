Thank you for Reading.

REV. NORMAN HARVEY, 81, of Accoville, W.Va., widower of Juanita Dotson Harvey, died Feb. 16 at home. He was a pastor at Accoville United Methodist Church. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Feb. 24 at the Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man; burial in Highland Memory Gardens, Godby. Visitation two hours before service.  www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com