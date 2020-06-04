Essential reporting in volatile times.

REV. ROBBIE EVERETT CAMPBELL, 65, of Nitro, W.Va., husband of Brenda Gaye Osborne Campbell, died May 31. He was a disabled chief electrician at Arch of WV. At his request, services will be private. Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com