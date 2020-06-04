REV. ROBBIE EVERETT CAMPBELL, 65, of Nitro, W.Va., husband of Brenda Gaye Osborne Campbell, died May 31. He was a disabled chief electrician at Arch of WV. At his request, services will be private. Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $2.99 per month EZ Pay.
Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.
Latest News
- Marshall football 2020, Game 1: East Carolina looks to continue building
- Marshall football 2020: Game 2 - Pitt's defense should be one of nation's best
- Prep football: Kanawha schools getting fitted with FieldTurf
- Herd's West pulls out of 2020 NBA Draft
- CSX employees perform track maintenance
- A Run in the Park
- Winfield's ZZ Russell signs with West Virginia State
- In crowded WV governor’s race, GOP candidates look to unseat incumbent
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Downtown Logan gets a new grocery store
- Lyburn man accused of sexual abuse and physical assault
- Logan County man arrested on charges of child abuse and neglect
- New barbershop set to open in Logan in early June
- Man tries to ram uncle's house and set it on fire
- Beth Haven Christian School announces 2020 honor graduates
- Logan gets 'back to business' with five ribbon cutting ceremonies
- GARY HATFIELD
- WVSSAC moving forward as if there will be a football season in 2020
- Dwight Williamson: Lionel Taylor traveled from Buffalo Creek to football stardom
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.