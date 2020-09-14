REVEREND FARRIS BURTON SR., age 95, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died September 8, 2020, in Holzer Medical Center due to complications from COVID-19. His family remained at his bedside during his final days. Farris was born April 26, 1925, in Logan County, W.Va., to Carr and Bessie Burton. He grew up in Amherstdale near Man, W.Va., along with his siblings. Growing up in Logan County is where he and his brother and lifelong best friend Willard “Junior” Burton fondly shared many childhood stories. This is also where he met his first love and future wife of 54 years, Bessie Hager. After his service in the U.S. Navy, Farris became a family man, and he and his wife, Bessie, made their home in Ranger, W.Va., raising nine children. Farris worked as a coal miner and for the WV Department of Highways to provide for his family while also spending countless hours traveling the roads of Lincoln, Logan and surrounding counties to preach the gospel of Christ and minister to those in need. Farris is preceded in death by his first wife and mother of his children, Bessie Hager Burton; as well as three children, Ivan (Shirley) Burton, Gloria Donahue, David (Kathy) Burton; a son-in-law, Donald Salmons; and infant granddaughter, Michelle. Farris enlisted in the United States Navy on April 26, 1942, his 17th birthday, during World War II. He bravely served his country during wartime aboard ship across the seas earning medals for service, bravery and heroism. As an old man, decades after the war, a fellow sailor contacted Farris to thank him for saving his life by pulling him, nearly unconscious, aboard a lifeboat. In a separate incident, without regard for his personal safety, Farris took off his own life jacket and gave it to another man who was struggling in turbulent waters overboard their capsized ship. During his tenure, Farris survived not one, but two sinking ships, once sailing in a damaged lifeboat for eight days before the survivors made landfall off the coast of Brazil. It was during his days aboard ship that Farris said a still small voice began speaking to his conscious. Farris would later not only give his life to the Lord but become an ordained minister leading hundreds of souls to Christ. Rev. Burton is survived by his wife of 22 years, Mildred Thompson Burton. He is also survived by six children, Farris Jr. (Sandra) of West Hamlin, W.Va., Carolyn Salmons of Canton, Ohio, Darrell (Coni) Burton of Williamstown, W.Va., Janice “Darlene” Colegrove (George) of Salt Rock, W.Va., Beth “Amy” Jackson (Ray) of Surfside Beach, S.C., Rebecca Clay (Cameron) of Hamlin, W.Va.; and a son-in-law, Keith Donahue I (Betsy) of Culloden, W.Va. Papaw Burton is lovingly remembered by his 26 grandchildren, 55 great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandchild, all of whom he taught to pray, wink, snap, joke and was always there to give chewing gum or other goodies. Farris is also survived by a large, loving extended family and church family. During his retirement Farris spent many hours on the CB radio talking to people all over the world. He received postcards and other souvenirs from radio friends he made from continents across the ocean. Many affectionately call him by his radio handle, “Soul Seeker.” Farris became an ordained minister in the Bethlehem Association of United Baptist Churches in 1956 and at the time of his passing was the longest tenured minister in the association. Preacher Burton served as pastor at Center Point United Baptist Church in West Hamlin, W.Va., for 18 years until 1977 when he retired. He was pastor when the old church building burned and the new (current) church building was constructed. He continued to preach the Lord’s message in regular appointments until recent years when his health declined, and he was no longer able. In the words of Paul, an apostle of Jesus Christ by the will of God, according you the promise of life which is in Christ Jesus, the family finds comfort in the often recited words by Farris from the book of Timothy, “I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day” (2 Timothy 4:7-8). In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to CenterPoint United Baptist Church, P.O. Box 389, West Hamlin, WV 25571 or United Baptist Church Camp, 440 Guyan River Road, Salt Rock, WV 25557. The family wishes to extend their gratitude for the care and consideration during his final days at Holzer Medical Center COVID Unit by the doctors and nurses and Holzer Hospice Care. The family greeted friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, September 11, 2020, at Handley Funeral Home, Hamlin. Funeral service 2 p.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Center Point Church in West Hamlin, W.Va., with the Rev. Lenny Romans and Rev. Chip Bennett officiating. Grandsons serve as pallbearers. Interment followed in Sanders Cemetery in Ranger, W.Va. Due to COVID-19, please practice social distancing and wear a mask.
