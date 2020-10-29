RICHARD McCOY, 75, of Madison Creek, W.Va., father of Raymond Epperhart and Sharon Epperhart, both of Whitman, W.Va., and Flora Ellis of Oceana, W.Va., died Oct. 27 in Logan (W.Va.) Regional Medical Center. He worked in the coal industry building silos. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Oct. 30, Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va.; burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 29 at the funeral home. www.kranztmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
