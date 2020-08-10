Essential reporting in volatile times.

RICHARD RUNYON, 42, of Man, W.Va., husband of Kathy Runyon, died Aug. 7 at home. Funeral service 1 p.m. Aug. 12, Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va.; burial in Chauncey Cemetery. Visitation two hours before service at the funeral home. Donations are suggested to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses; checks may be made to Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home or debit or credit card donations at 304-583-6582. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.