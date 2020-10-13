Essential reporting in volatile times.

RICKEY LEE DUTY, 68 years old, of Cross Lanes, W.Va., formerly of Justice Addition, Logan, W.Va., passed away Monday, October 5, 2020, peacefully at home. He was born June 5, 1952, in Logan, son of the late Elberta and Ellet Ellis and the late Barbara Morton and John Duty. Mr. Duty was 1970 graduate of Logan High School and attended Marshall University. He worked at various automotive dealerships throughout the Charleston area as a salesman, finance manager and traveled as a wholesaler until his retirement in 2018. Survivors include his wife of nine years, Stacey Duty; and former wife, Fran Duty of Logan, West Virginia; daughters, Kristie (Chris) Seagraves of Proctorville, Ohio, and Karen (Chad) Dingess of Lewisburg, West Virginia; stepdaughter, Meagan Dials of North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; grandchildren include Jake Seagraves, Elijah Dingess, Ezekiel "Zeke" Dingess and Everleigh Dingess. Also surviving are his Aunt Wilma (Jim) Martin of Cocoa Beach, Florida, and several other brothers, sisters and cousins. Due to the current pandemic, a private family memorial will be observed. Cooke Funeral Home in Nitro is in charge of the arrangements.