RICKEY LEE DUTY, 68 years old, of Cross Lanes, W.Va., formerly of Justice Addition, Logan, W.Va., passed away Monday, October 5, 2020, peacefully at home. He was born June 5, 1952, in Logan, son of the late Elberta and Ellet Ellis and the late Barbara Morton and John Duty. Mr. Duty was 1970 graduate of Logan High School and attended Marshall University. He worked at various automotive dealerships throughout the Charleston area as a salesman, finance manager and traveled as a wholesaler until his retirement in 2018. Survivors include his wife of nine years, Stacey Duty; and former wife, Fran Duty of Logan, West Virginia; daughters, Kristie (Chris) Seagraves of Proctorville, Ohio, and Karen (Chad) Dingess of Lewisburg, West Virginia; stepdaughter, Meagan Dials of North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; grandchildren include Jake Seagraves, Elijah Dingess, Ezekiel "Zeke" Dingess and Everleigh Dingess. Also surviving are his Aunt Wilma (Jim) Martin of Cocoa Beach, Florida, and several other brothers, sisters and cousins. Due to the current pandemic, a private family memorial will be observed. Cooke Funeral Home in Nitro is in charge of the arrangements.
Latest News
- Defense leads Herd to 38-14 win over WKU
- President of SWVCTC tests positive for COVID-19
- WVU basketball: Big men should make big difference this season
- WVU basketball still finalizing 2020-21 schedule
- WVU football: Neal Brown sees good and bad in Mountaineer special teams
- Miners pick away at Tolsia, take late lead in win
- Mingo woman honored for work as COVID-19 nurse charged in shooting
- Logan County's Friday virus numbers up slightly from Thursday
Online Poll
Do you decorate your home for fall?
You voted:
Most Popular
Articles
- Man charged after stealing copper wire in Omar
- Fire destroys home at Sunset View Road near Chapmanville
- Restoration company servicing southern West Virginia launches in Logan County
- President of SWVCTC tests positive for COVID-19
- Logan store turns to fundraising and GoFundMe for financial help
- PHYLLIS NICOLE ADKINS
- Dwight Williamson: COVID-19 has afflicted many in Logan County
- Logan County's Friday virus numbers up slightly from Thursday
- AXEL ZION WHITE
- Swearengin and Turner campaign in Logan
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.