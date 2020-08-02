Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $8.99 for your first 3 months.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.

ROBERT BRYANT, 70, of Accoville, W.Va., husband of LaDonna Bryant, died July 28 at CAMC Memorial Division. Memorial service 6 p.m. Aug. 2 at Taplin Freewill Baptist Church; per his wishes he will be cremated. Visitation one hour prior to the service. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com  