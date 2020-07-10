Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $2.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.

ROBERT DINGESS, of Harts, W.Va., father of Douglas Dingess of Harts and Kimberly Yeager of Manassas, Va., died July 6. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. July 11, Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va.; burial in Manns Cemetery, Harts. Visitation will be one hour before service. Donations are suggested to Guyan Freewill Baptist Church, 476 Little Harts Creek, Harts, WV 25524. 