ROBERT HALL, 77, of Chapmanville, W.Va., widower of Ramona Hall, died May 15 at his residence. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services; burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service. Due to COVID-19, proper social distancing and precautions will be observed and the service will be livestreamed on the funeral home’s Facebook page. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Olive Branch Missionary Baptist Church.
