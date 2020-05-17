Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $2.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.

ROBERT HALL, 77, of Chapmanville, W.Va., widower of Ramona Hall, died May 15 at his residence. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services; burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service. Due to COVID-19, proper social distancing and precautions will be observed and the service will be livestreamed on the funeral home’s Facebook page. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Olive Branch Missionary Baptist Church.