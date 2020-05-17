Logan, WV (25601)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. High near 80F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, overcast overnight with occasional rain likely. Low 62F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.