ROBERT JACKSON PRIDEMORE, 78, of Homosassa, Fla., husband of Karen Pridemore, died June 20. He retired as a lieutenant in the Providence, R.I., Fire Department, Ladder Company 8, Group D. Graveside service at 1 p.m. June 25 at Pridemore Cemetery, Chapmanville, W.Va. Friends gather from noon to 1 p.m. June 25 at the cemetery. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.