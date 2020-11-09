Essential reporting in volatile times.

ROBERT KENT BOWKER, 82, of Scott Depot, W.Va., passed away on November 2, 2020, at CAMC Teays Valley Hospital, Hurricane W.Va. He was born June 24, 1938, the only child to the late Hobart D. and Marie Walker Bowker in Logan, W.Va. Kent spent his adult working life devoted to assisting and improving the lives of developmentally disabled. He had worked at the Rehabilitation Center, Institute, W.Va., was the WV State Director of MRDD Program and lastly a County Director of the Logan/Mingo MRDD Mental Health Program. Kent is survived by his loving wife, Jacqueline Sue Adkins Bowker; daughter, Lisa Cox of Richmond, Va.; son, Christopher Bowker and wife Kelley of Richmond, Va.; stepson, Kenneth (Vickie) Pritchford of Mineral Wells, W.Va.; special granddaughter, Kristen Craddock and her daughter Olivia Craddock of Scott Depot, W.Va.; as well as 12 other grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Graveside service for Kent was 2 p.m. Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Ridgelawn Memorial Park, 5547 West Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, WV, with Pastor Ken Stidham and Pastor Dale Adkins officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made in Kent’s name to Good Shepard Baptist Church, c/o Building Fund, 162 Tiger Lane, Scott Depot, WV 25560. Chapman Funeral Home and Crematorium, 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, is honored to assist the Bowker family.