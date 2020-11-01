Essential reporting in volatile times.

ROBERT LEE KENNEDY, 61 of Logan, W.Va., formerly Accoville and Elk Creek, died Oct. 28 at home. He worked in the mining industry. Funeral service 2 p.m. Nov. 2, First Baptist Church at McConnell; burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 1 at the church. Donations are suggested to Dignity Hospice. Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.