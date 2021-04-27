ROBERT R. "BOB" HILL, 76, of Ashland, Ohio, passed away Wednesday evening, April 21, 2021, in Good Shepherd Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation in Ashland. Bob was born in Whitman, West Virginia, November 25, 1944, to the late James and Ina Kelly Hill. He was a graduate of Logan, W.Va., High School class of 1964. He served in the United States Army as a helicopter gunner during the Vietnam War. Following his military service, Bob took a job with the A.L. Garber Co. / Caraustar Corp. in the printing department and later was a floorman retiring in 2009. He was a member of the Maple Grove Church of the Brethren, a volunteer firefighter with the Nankin Fire Department, a Little League Baseball coach and sometimes an umpire for other games, and was the Boy Scout Leader of Nankin Boy Scout Troop 513, having four young men become Eagle Scouts under his tenure. He was also a member of Am Vets Post #96. On November 25, 1967, Bob was married to the love of his life, Linda, in a union that lasted for more than 53 years. He is survived by his wife, Linda; a son, Robb (Jacqueline) Hill of Blissfield, Mich.; a son-in-law, Bill Salyers of Marion, Ohio; three grandchildren, Conner F. Salyers, Lydia and Evelynn Hill; a brother, George Hill of Holden, W.Va.; his cousin, who was more like a brother, Donnie Way of Ashland, Ohio; and several other cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Stephanie A. Salyers on Oct. 10, 2018; two brothers, James and Douglas Hill; and two nephews, Craig and Nathan Dove. Funeral services on Monday, May 3, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Denbow-Gasche Funeral Home with Pastor Steve Keib officiating. Burial in the Imhoff Cemetery with the Ashland Veterans Honor guard providing military honors. Friends gather Sunday, May 2, 2021, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Denbow-Gasche Funeral Home. For those not able to attend, expressions of sympathy may be made to the family by visiting www.denbowfh.com.
