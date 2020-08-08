ROGER DALE ENDICOTT JR., 49, of Davin, W.Va., husband of Michele Hoosier Endicott, died Aug. 4. He was a truck driver and had worked for Mountaineer Security. There will be a gathering of friends 1 to 3 p.m. Aug. 10 at Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va. His request was cremation. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
