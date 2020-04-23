ROGER HUNT, 44, of Cleveland, Ohio, died April 18. Graveside service April 24, Newsome Ridge Cemetery, Naugatuck. Procession and meeting at Collins Funeral Home, Switzer, W.Va., 1 p.m. to the cemetery.
