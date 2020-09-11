Essential reporting in volatile times.

ROGER LEE ELKINS, 71, of Logan, W.Va., husband of Rhea Elkins, died Sept. 9 in Logan Regional Medical Center. Memorial service will be 6 p.m. Sept. 12, Faith Freewill Baptist Church, Stollings, W.Va. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.