Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $8.99 for your first 3 months.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.

ROGER LEE JOHNSON, 74, of Dingess, W.Va., husband of Kaye Newsome Johnson, died Aug. 17 in Tug Valley ARH Regional Medical Center, South Williamson, Ky. He was a member of the UMWA and owner of Chops Trucking. A memorial service is being planned for a later date. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va., is assisting his family.  