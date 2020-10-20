Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

RONALD CASEY, 71, of Chapmanville, W.Va., father of Tara Casey of Brighton, England, died Oct. 18 in Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center. He was self-employed. Service 1 p.m. Oct. 22, Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va.; burial in Conley Cemetery, Chapmanville. Visitation one hour before service. 