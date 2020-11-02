RONALD E. EASLEY, age 79 of Grand Rapids, Michigan, passed away October 25, 2020, at Medilodge of Wyoming. Ron was born in Logan, West Virginia, on March 13, 1941, to Sam and Pansy Counts Easley Jr. Attending Logan High School, Ron earned the respect of the entire school when he was the first student-athlete to compete at the state level for the wrestling team. After graduating in 1959, Ron received a full tuition scholarship to wrestle at Marshall University, where he graduated with his bachelor’s degree. As our country was at war, Ron entered the U.S. Army and was sent to Vietnam, where he served two tours and earned the rank of Captain. Ron was a highly decorated soldier earning the National Defense Service Medal; Parachutist Badge; Army Aviator Badge; Vietnam Service Medal with six bronze service stars; Vietnam Campaign Medal; Air Medal with 50th Oak Leaf Cluster; Army Commendation Medal with Valor device; Air Medal with 7th Oak Leaf Cluster with Valor device; Presidential Unit Citation; Bronze Star with Oak Leaf Cluster and four Overseas Bars; Vietnam Air Medal; Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with bronze star; Master Aviation Badge; and the Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with Palm. After returning home he continued as a member of the Army Reserves retiring after earning the rank of Major. After returning to civilian life, Ron worked as a commercial pilot, and then finished his career working for the U.S. Postal Service. Always active in his community, Ron was a 33rd degree Mason, a Shriner and member of the American Legion. He also was a Boy Scout for 50 years and was proud to have earned his Wood Badge Training. Ron is survived by his wife of 52 years, Phyllis Wolfe Easley; his sister, Ruth Reynolds of Lake Mary, Fla.; his aunt, Louise Coster of Tampa, Fla.; his nephews, Samuel and James Reynolds of Lake Mary, Fla., Lt. Col. Matthew Cook of Camp Lejeune, N.C., Ryan Cook of Myrtle Beach, S.C., Charlie Wolfe of Anderson, S.C.; his niece, Elizabeth Wolfe of Arlington, Va.; as well as many great-nieces and nephews. Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Sam and Pansy Counts Easley; his grandparents, Opie Sr. and Mollie Harmon and Sam Sr. and Hattie L. Easley. Cremation has taken place. A formal service with military honors will be held at a later date in Logan, W.Va. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project or Boy Scout Troop 217, 66 Deer Path Trail, Logan, WV 25601. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.reyersnorthvalleychapel.com for the Easley family.
Latest News
- Marshall football continues rankings climb; 15th in Coaches, 16th in AP
- Ohio breaks record with number of COVID-19 cases
- Cabell County confirms eight more COVID cases in schools
- Downtown library to be closed at least through Nov. 3
- Logan's David Early playing pick-up with D'Antoni's system
- Trick-or-treat pushed to Saturday in Cabell County
- After a foggy search, 8-year-old gets his bear
- This week in West Virginia history
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Retiring magistrate Leonard Codispoti reflects on 40-year career
- Man caught sneaking heroin/fentanyl into jail, police say
- Towne N' Country officials respond to concerns over drain smell
- CRHS girls' hoop coach Williamson resigns after four years
- Logan's David Early playing pick-up with D'Antoni's system
- Logan/Man to play each other after all
- Man charged with attempted kidnapping at Chief Logan State Park
- GERALD ROBISON
- Four arrested in fentanyl, heroin and meth bust at Pecks Mill
- JOHN DAVID CHAPMAN
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.