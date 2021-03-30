RONALD LEE JONES JR., 48, of Logan, W.Va., departed this life on Friday, March 26, 2021, from St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington, W.Va., after battling an illness.
Born July 3, 1972, at Logan, W.Va., he was the beloved son of Ronald Lee Jones Sr., and the late Carol Coles Jones.
In addition to his mother, he was also preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Jerry and Mary Jones, and his maternal grandmother, Frances Coles.
Lee, as he was affectionately known, was a 1990 graduate of Logan High School where he played football for the Wildcats under the coaching of Wayne Bennett in the late 1980s. During high school, he was an All-State selection in football in 1988 and 1989 as well as in track and field in 1990 at Logan High School. Serving as captain of the Wildcat football team, he led the team in tackles averaging 13 tackles each game and was ranked fourth in the state in sacks with 12. He was also a three-year starter. Lee earned a spot on the Class AAA All-State team as an offensive lineman and was chosen again for a second time. He is a member of the Logan High School Athletic Hall of Fame. During his college years, he played football at Virginia Tech and WV Tech. Lee had also served as a football coach for Chapmanville Middle School and an assistant football coach for Chapmanville Regional High School.
Lee was the founder of the In Action Project, where he served more than 10,000 meals during the Thanksgiving holiday to those in need. A 32nd degree mason, he had served as Past Master of the Guyan Valley Lodge #21. Lee was a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Incorporated and was an Assistant Grand Secretary F&AM State of West Virginia. More recently, he served as Executive Director of the WV Human Rights Commission, fighting discrimination against all West Virginians. He was the recipient of the Humanitarian Award of MWPHGL of West Virginia. A kidney transplant survivor, Lee was also a national spokesperson for the Center for Organ Recovery and Education (CORE).
Lee was a family man, an avid fisherman, sports enthusiast, a Yankee fan, food connoisseur and grill master. His famous saying was, “All gas, no brakes.”
Those left to cherish his memory, in addition to his father, include his beloved son, Ronald “RJ” Jones III; two brothers, Reggie (Genesa) Jones and Ryan Jones; the mother of his son, Heather Robinson; special nephew and niece, Little Reggie Jones and Ganae Jones; aunts, Carolyn (John) Monroe, Cynthia Louise Coats and Barbara Drew; one uncle, Harry (Josephine) Coles. Additionally, he leaves behind several cousins along with a host of extended family and friends.
Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 3, 2021, at the Evans Funeral Home Chapel in Chapmanville, W.Va., with Elder Reggie Jones and Bishop Wayne Crozier officiating.
Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery at Pecks Mill, W.Va. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Due to COVID-19 guidelines and the physical health of some family members, it is requested by the family that those who wish to attend wear masks and adhere to social distancing recommendations.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Chapmanville, W.Va.