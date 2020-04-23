RONNIE EUGENE ROBINETTE, 63, of Logan, W.Va., brother of Randall Robinette of Davy’s Branch, Stanley Joe Robinette and Larry Robinette, both of South Man, W.Va., died April 22 in CAMC Memorial Division, Charleston, W.Va. He was an area cosmetologist. His request was cremation; there will be a memorial service at a later date. Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
