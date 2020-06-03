ROSA WORKMAN WILSON was born February 13, 1928, to the late John Lee Workman and Gracie Alice Carter Workman at Whirlwind, Wayne County, W.Va. Rosa passed from the cares of this world on June 1, 2020, at the age of 92, in the Lincoln Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hamlin, W.Va. Rosie was a homemaker, where she raised ten children on a hillside farm at Branchland, W.Va. She was a long-standing member of Mildred United Baptist Church of Branchland. She loved to sew and made handmade quilts for her grandchildren. Rosie also loved to garden, feeding her family from those abilities. She was a great cook, and those visiting her never left hungry. Rosie was preceded in death by her husband, Oakie Acie Wilson, and her three eldest sons, Okey Jr., Roger Lee and James Robert Wilson, two granddaughters, Barbara McCloud Infield, Heather Miller, one grandson, Matthew Paul Miller, one great-granddaughter, Brittany Dawn Kingsley, one great-grandson, Justin Robert Baisden, four sons-in-law, Hassell Barbour McCloud, Patrick Mulhall, Donald Skolmowski and Gary Lee Harper, three brothers, Benjamin Franklin, Richard (Joyce), Elba (Freda) Workman, and two sisters, Virlie (Thurmond) Lee and Dora (Jack Fry) (Don Stolling) (Nelson). She is survived by children, Alice F. McCloud (Columbus) Workman of Harts, W.Va., Minnie G. Skolmowski of Cleveland, Ohio, Peggy S. Harper of Branchland, W.Va., Harold E. (Doris) Wilson of Branchland, W.Va., Rose M. (Paul) Miller of Brook Park, Ohio, John H. Wilson of Branchland, W.Va., Stewart C. (Veronique) Wilson of Chesterland, Ohio; daughters-in-law, Judy Wilson of Medina, Ohio, and Terri Wilson of Branchland, W.Va.; along with twenty-four grandchildren, thirty-two great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren; one brother, James (Pat) Workman of Raeford, N.C.; one sister-in-law, Imogene Burns of Glouster, Ohio; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. The family would also like to give a special thank you to the staff at Lincoln Nursing and Rehabilitation who claimed Mamaw Rosie as their own grandmother. Funeral service will be at noon Friday, June 5, 2020, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., with Rev. Mark Terry officiating. Interment will follow at Franklin Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Friday, June 5, 2020, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $2.99 per month EZ Pay.
Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.
Latest News
- Marshall football 2020, Game 1: East Carolina looks to continue building
- Marshall football 2020: Game 2 - Pitt's defense should be one of nation's best
- Prep football: Kanawha schools getting fitted with FieldTurf
- Herd's West pulls out of 2020 NBA Draft
- CSX employees perform track maintenance
- A Run in the Park
- Winfield's ZZ Russell signs with West Virginia State
- In crowded WV governor’s race, GOP candidates look to unseat incumbent
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Downtown Logan gets a new grocery store
- Lyburn man accused of sexual abuse and physical assault
- Logan County man arrested on charges of child abuse and neglect
- New barbershop set to open in Logan in early June
- Man tries to ram uncle's house and set it on fire
- Beth Haven Christian School announces 2020 honor graduates
- Logan gets 'back to business' with five ribbon cutting ceremonies
- WVSSAC moving forward as if there will be a football season in 2020
- GARY HATFIELD
- Local barbers and beauticians discuss COVID-19's impact on business
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.