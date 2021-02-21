ROSE MARIE (HYLTON) MILLER, 72, of Logan, died Feb. 17 at Logan Regional Medical Center. Graveside service at 1:30 pm. Feb. 24 at Highland Memory Gardens with visitation from noon-1 p.m. at Collins Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements by Collins Funeral Home Inc., Switzer.
