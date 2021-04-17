ROY “EDDIE” DINGESS, 62, of North Fork, Chapmanville, W.Va., formerly of Mud Fork, Logan, W.Va., departed this life Sunday, April 11, 2021, from his residence. Born June 8, 1968, at Holden, W.Va., he was the son of the late Pete and Pearl Dingess of Lake, W.Va., formerly of Mud Fork, Logan, W.Va. He was a 1976 graduate of Logan High School. Eddie had worked at Master Machine & Hydraulics, drove a coal truck, and was a mechanic and equipment operator over the years. He also coached his son’s basketball, T-ball and Little League teams. Eddie was also an avid dirt bike enthusiast. He loved watching his sons ride and race dirt bikes as well as play sports. He was a loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle, neighbor and friend to many. Eddie is survived by three sons, Jason Roy Dingess of Ely, Nev., Jeremy Lee Dingess and Easton Jace Stowers, both of North Fork, Chapmanville, W.Va.; two sisters, Gayle Dingess and Barbara (David) Runyon, all of Lake, W.Va.; his grandchildren, Kierra Bartley, Sarah Dingess, Braylyn Dingess, Jaxon Dingess and several special kids he treated as his own children and grandchildren. Additionally, he also leaves behind many nieces and nephews, along with a host of extended family and friends. The family would like to thank all his friends and neighbors and the Hilltop Freewill Baptist Church of North Fork. Graveside services took place at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Forest Lawn Cemetery at Pecks Mill, W.Va. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chapmanville, W.Va.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.