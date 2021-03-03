RUTH ADAMS, 89, of Chapmanville, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, February 26, 2021, after an extended illness. Born January 18, 1932, she was a daughter of the late Roy and Peggie Dingess Adams. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by six brothers, Curtis, Carl, Brady, Oscar, Larry and Lyle; four sisters, Nora Craddock, Janice Hall, Irene Baisden and Easter Dingess; and a nephew, Karl Adams. Those left to cherish her memory are her nephew and caregiver, Brad (Karla) Craddock of Chapmanville, W.Va.; her brother, Orville (Joan) Adams of Charleston, W.Va.; her sister, Florence (Bill) Davis of Chapmanville, W.Va.; her nephew, William Jason Davis of Logan, W.Va.; and her sister-in-law, Sandra Adams of Phoenix, Ariz. Additionally, she leaves behind many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, along with a host of extended family and friends. Ruth retired from the National Bank of Logan after a service of employment of 45 years. Ruth was a founding and lifelong member of Striker Bible Church on Crawley Creek Road, Chapmanville, W.Va. She enjoyed spending time with her family, going to church and had a great love for gardening. The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to Dignity Hospice of Chapmanville, W.Va., for their tender care and assistance. Funeral services at 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at the Evans Funeral Home Chapel in Chapmanville, W.Va., with Rev. Arnold Adams and Rev. John E. Godby officiating. Burial will follow in the Adams Family Cemetery on Crawley Creek in Chapmanville, W.Va. Visitation from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at the Evans Funeral Home Chapel in Chapmanville, W.Va. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made in Ruth's name to Striker Bible Church, PO Box 4531, Chapmanville, WV 25508, or Southland Bible Institute, 238 W. Southland Drive, Ashland, KY 41102-8328. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Chapmanville, W.Va.