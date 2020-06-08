RUTH ADKINS MAYNARD, 87, of Ferrellsburg, W.Va., widow of Dewey Adkins, died June 5 at home. She had worked for many years at the Aracoma Drug in Logan. At her request, there will be no services. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services at Chapmanville, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
