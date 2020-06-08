Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $2.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.

RUTH ADKINS MAYNARD, 87, of Ferrellsburg, W.Va., widow of Dewey Adkins, died June 5 at home. She had worked for many years at the Aracoma Drug in Logan. At her request, there will be no services. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services at Chapmanville, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. 