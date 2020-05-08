SALLIE DINGESS BROWNING, of Harts, W.Va., widow of Ward Browning, died May 7 at her daughter’s home in Ravenswood, W.Va. She retired from Logan Manufacturing sewing company. Private graveside service will be 1:30 p.m. May 10, Ward Browning Cemetery, Ferrellsburg, W.Va. There is no visitation. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Chapmanville, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. 